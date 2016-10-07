The ferry Wenatchee had minimal damage after it struck a dock Thursday and was returning Friday evening to the Bainbridge-Seattle route.

The dented ferry Wenatchee will return to service at 6:30 p.m. Friday, after inspections found no serious damage from a dock hit Thursday.

The boat was pulled out of service after striking the Bainbridge Island dock at 3½ mph at midday Thursday, causing four trip cancellations.

Technicians and engineers worked through the night to replace a failed computer card and to install a steel patch over a footlong gash in the left side of the vessel, 8 feet above the water line, said spokesman Ian Sterling.

The computer systems are more than two decades old and need an upgrade, but the boat has made thousands of landings without similar incidents, he said.

Ferry officials initially blamed the slow collision on a loss of propulsion.

The Coast Guard has cleared the 1,200-passenger, 202-car Wenatchee to return on the Seattle-Bainbridge route, said Sterling. Smaller boats substituted for the Wenatchee for about the last day.