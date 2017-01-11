The early morning crash killed a woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Seattle, according to the State Patrol.
A woman was killed early Wednesday after crashing her vehicle into an ambulance while driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Seattle, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver, a 46-year-old woman from Eugene, Ore., was seen traveling south on northbound lanes on I-5 in a Ford Expedition about 2 a.m., Trooper Rick Johnson said. Officers were unable to stop her before she collided with a private ambulance minutes later, just north of Michigan Street, Johnson said. The woman was declared dead at the scene.
Three others — two emergency medical technicians and one patient — were traveling in the ambulance when it was struck. All three were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Johnson said.
The collision caused a 2-mile traffic backup as police worked to clear the roadway. As of 6:30 a.m., all lanes of the interstate were open.
An investigation into the collision continues.
