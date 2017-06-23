Go early or go late if you expect to drive across the state this hot weekend, through lane closures in I-5 and I-90 work zones.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tells motorists to expect delays of more than an hour this hot weekend through work zones on I-5 and I-90.

“If you can travel early in the day or late in the day, that’s going to be better,” urged spokesman Tom Pearce. “But you’ve got to plan ahead and just be ready for delays.”

• Interstate 5 northbound will be narrowed to two lanes, from Highway 516 to South 170th Street in SeaTac, from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Last weekend, backups could be seen extending nine miles to Federal Way.

• Cars will fill I-90 heading to the Paradiso music festival at The Gorge and to Hoopfest in Spokane, while some bridge decks are down to two lanes between North Bend and Ellensburg. Crews won’t be working the weekend, but concrete barrier blocks lanes where worn-out concrete is being broken and replaced. Delays around Cle Elum were already 45 minutes by 1 p.m. Friday, and WSDOT said delays reached 90 minutes last weekend.

• Link light rail, a key alternative to I-5, will halt at Sodo Station on Saturday until 11 a.m., so riders must change to a bus to reach downtown Seattle. The trains’ overhead power wires will be turned off for safety while WSDOT inspectors stand in nearby lift baskets, to do routine exams of I-90 overpasses at Edgar Martinez Drive.

• Northbound I-5 at the Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced to two lanes from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday for deck repairs.

• Interstate 90 ramps at Bellevue Way will close from 7 a.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday for Sound Transit light-rail preparations — diverting more Bellevue traffic onto I-405 nearby.

Crowds will come out to Seattle Pridefest all day Saturday on Capitol Hill, and to watch the 11 a.m. Pride Parade Sunday along Seattle’s Fourth Avenue. Link rail to Capitol Hill Station offers a good option around Pridefest, because approaching buses will be delayed and detoured.

Seattle Mariners baseball games against the Houston Astros are at 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:10 p.m. Sunday.