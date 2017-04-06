Traffic on eastbound Interstate 90 will be funneled into the express lanes again this weekend, as work continues to prepare for light-rail construction.
The freeway will offer only one lane at Rainier Avenue South, creating potential backups around the I-90 junction with Interstate 5 just south of downtown Seattle.
Lane closures last from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
It is the 24th of 30 weekend directional closures, for a $283 million project to squeeze high-occupany lanes into the freeway mainline. That’s a prerequisite for Sound Transit to take over the center express lanes midyear to build the $3.7 billion East Link line to open in 2023.
Weekend events will draw people at both ends of downtown Saturday night, for a Radiohead concert at KeyArena, at 7:30 p.m. and the Monster Energy AMA Supercross at CenturyLink Field, at 7 p.m.
Second Avenue, which flows southbound only, will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m. Sunday from Pine to Pike streets, for utility and drainage work to lengthen the downtown bicycle lane. A protected bikeway will be added from Denny Way to Pike Street by September.
