An I-90 restriping project will slow weekend traffic westbound at Bellevue Way, after the work was rained out.

This weekend’s sudden sunshine will bring more Interstate 90 lane closures, for stripe painting that was rained out.

Traffic going westbound, at Bellevue Way, will be channeled into the express lanes, while the mainline lanes to Seattle are closed, from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Delays could spread to nearby Interstate 405.

This weekend’s tasks include lane changes at the Interstate 5 interchange in Seattle, to prepare for a mainline bus-carpool lane to be added June 5. Drivers on Monday should be alert for orange cones or unusual merge patterns near Rainier Avenue.

There will also be some “finishing touches” to include removal of old traffic-counting magnetic sensors in the Mount Baker Tunnel, testing of new electronic sensors and signs, said spokeswoman Annie Johnson of the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Some 12-hour overnight closures are likely later this month, she said.

A fourth lane in each direction is being added to the mainlines, in a $283 million project to offset the demise of the I-90 express lanes on June 3.

Sound Transit will take over the 39-foot-wide express roadway to build its Seattle-Overlake light-rail extension, to open in 2023 and carry an estimated 50,000 daily passengers.

Pro sports and festivals will complicate travel through Seattle.

The Mariners play against the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m. Thursday and Friday nights, followed by weekend events.

Saturday:

• The U District Streetfair, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake at CenturyLink Field, 2 p.m.

• Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox, at Safeco Field, 7:10 p.m.

• Stars on Ice at KeyArena, 7:30 p.m.

• Life in Color electronic-music show and paint party, at 8 p.m. in the Tacoma Dome.

Sunday:

• Beat the Bridge run at Husky Stadium and Montlake Bridge, 7:30 a.m.

• U District Streetfair, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox, Safeco Field, 1:10 p.m.

• Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics, KeyArena, 4 p.m.

In another lane shift, the separated Renton offramps from southbound I-405 to both directions of Highway 167 will be consolidated to one exit lane, to make room for interchange construction. WSDOT is building direct bus-carpool overpasses between the two highways. Minor slowdowns are expected as drivers adjust.

Spring Street in downtown Seattle, which goes eastbound only, will be narrowed to one lane all weekend while a red, restricted bus lane and bike lane are painted. Third Avenue at Virginia Street continues to offer one lane each direction, while new concrete is installed.

Tacoma freeway traffic, often stressful, could be worse this weekend because of exit closures, from southbound I-5 to Highway 167 and Portland Avenue.