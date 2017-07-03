To help get revelers home after July 4 fireworks, King County Metro is boosting service with 40 extra buses. And light rail will operate for an extra hour.

Good news for those hoping to catch Independence Day fireworks but dreading the traffic snarl afterward: Sound Transit and King County Metro will run extended light-rail and extra bus service to help crowds get home without driving.

Metro will deploy 40 additional buses between 10:30 p.m. and midnight on routes serving Seattle Center, Gas Works Park, downtown and light-rail stations. And light rail will run until 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, an hour later than normal.

The downtown transit tunnel will close at 2:20 a.m. July 5 to accommodate the extended service. Otherwise, Metro and light rail will operate on a normal Sunday/Holiday schedule.

Southbound trains from the University of Washington station will depart every 30 minutes after midnight. The last southbound Link train leaves at 2 a.m. Northbound trains from Angle Lake station will depart every 30 minutes after 11:30 p.m. The last train leaves Angle Lake at 1 a.m.

Sounder commuter-rail service, as well as some Sound Transit Express bus routes will not operate on the holiday.

More schedule information is available at soundtransit.org or metro.kingcounty.gov/alerts/holidays.html.