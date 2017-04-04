Police departments across Washington state are adding patrols to crack down on distracted driving in the first two weeks of April.

Police departments across Washington state are adding patrols to crack down on distracted driving in the first two weeks of April.

About $400,000 will be spent to supply about 6,000 extra enforcement hours at 150 law-enforcement agencies, using federal dollars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Adminstration (NHTSA), said Angie Ward, program manager for the Washington Transportation Safety Commission.

During a similar emphasis in April 2014, officers issued 5,412 citations for distracted driving, more than double in a typical month, she said.

The commission encourages motorists to stow their cellphones in a glove compartment and says people should avoid calling friends and family who are driving.

In 2015, there were 171 distracted-driving deaths in Washington state, from all causes including smartphones, totaling about one-third of all state road deaths.

The current penalty is $136 to text while driving or to hold a conversation with the cellphone next to the ear.

So far this year, the House and Senate have passed versions of a tougher “driving under the influence of electronics” act. These would broaden the ban to include watching video, using any handheld device or using dashboard-mounted devices beyond a simple finger touch, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Penalties would increase to about $245 on the second offense.