The Battery Street Tunnel and Alaskan Way Viaduct will be closed to daytime driving this weekend for routine inspections and maintenance. But an art walk and fun run will bring crowds to state Highway 99.

The Alaskan Way Viaduct will be closed to daytime driving all weekend, for its routine semiannual inspection.

But an art walk, fun run and basketball games will bring thousands of people, and maybe extra traffic, to the area.

The shutdown will last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, from South Spokane Street to the north end of the Battery Street Tunnel.

Survey crews will check for deck and column sinking, while bridge technicians will look for cracks that might be an aftereffect from the 2001 Nisqually earthquake.

The old yellow-tiled Battery Street tunnel is scheduled to be cleaned this weekend and undergo electrical, telecommunications and signal work.

On Sunday morning, the Hot Chocolate Run for Ronald McDonald House Charities will close Highway 99 farther north, to include both directions in South Lake Union and across the Aurora Bridge, from 6:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Also, a community “Walk the Battery” event is planned inside the Battery Street Tunnel from 9:30 a.m. until noon Sunday.

Nearby, the Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals are Saturday night at KeyArena, followed by the finals at 6 p.m. Sunday. Fans driving to the games could be delayed by late-afternoon detours and congestion.