An early morning collision on Interstate 5 left southbound commuters facing a two-mile backup Thursday morning.

An early morning collision on Interstate 5 left southbound commuters facing a two-mile backup Thursday morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

The crash, which blocked the left two lanes of I-5 south just north of Spokane Street, was cleared about 40 minutes after it was reported, WSDOT said.

CLEARED: Good news! We are all clear on SB I-5 just north of S Spokane St in #Seattle. Expect lingering delays as traffic gets moving. pic.twitter.com/tGPSJCnNAb — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 9, 2017

The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.