By
Seattle Times staff reporter

An early morning collision on Interstate 5 left southbound commuters facing a two-mile backup Thursday morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

The crash, which blocked the left two lanes of I-5 south just north of Spokane Street, was cleared about 40 minutes after it was reported, WSDOT said.

 

The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

David Gutman: dgutman@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @davidlgutman.