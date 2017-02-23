Traffic incidents snarled vehicles in the region Thursday morning, including a baby who couldn't wait to reach the hospital to be born.

A crash on northbound Interstate 5 in Lynnwood blocked three lanes of traffic Thursday morning, backing up traffic for miles. Two lanes reopened about 7:15.

Two cars collided and one person was sent to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, according to the Lynnwood Fire Department.

I-5 NB down to 1 lane, just south of 405 interchange. 2 car MVC, 1 patient to Everett Providence, expect long delays this morning. pic.twitter.com/NX4aQQaHxr — lynnwoodfire (@lynnwoodfire) February 23, 2017

Meanwhile, troopers and King County sheriff’s deputies helped deliver a baby on Highway 167 in Pacific.