Traffic incidents snarled vehicles in the region Thursday morning, including a baby who couldn't wait to reach the hospital to be born.
A crash on northbound Interstate 5 in Lynnwood blocked three lanes of traffic Thursday morning, backing up traffic for miles. Two lanes reopened about 7:15.
Two cars collided and one person was sent to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, according to the Lynnwood Fire Department.
Meanwhile, troopers and King County sheriff’s deputies helped deliver a baby on Highway 167 in Pacific.
