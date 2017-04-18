The sprawling crash is blocking several lanes.
A multiple-vehicle crash blocked several lanes of northbound Interstate 5 Tuesday morning just south of Highway 18, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A video tweeted by the agency showed vehicles involved in the crash sprawled across several lanes.
Traffic was eventually open to all but one lane while crews worked to clear the roadway. Expect lengthy delays.
