Seattle Sounders’ kickoff and Mariners’ first pitch should take place within half-hour of each other, likely adding to an already complicated commute, WSDOT says.

The drive home should be more congested than usual Wednesday with the Sounders and Mariners starting games shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

“It’s going to be a heavy commute tonight,” said Nicole Daniels, a WSDOT spokeswoman. “Congestion for sure.”

To pre-empt tied-up traffic, WSDOT is delaying major construction projects, like the southbound Interstate 5 paving project and work on Interstate 90, until about midnight.

Mariners fans coming from Eastern Washington over Snoqualmie Pass may hit congestion, too. WSDOT will be working on sections of the westbound lane in Cle Elum, Kittitas County, leaving only one lane open, and doing bridge-deck repairs at the summit, WSDOT said.