Authorities are asking drivers to slow down, as icy roads are causing traffic accidents across the South Puget Sound region Monday morning.

State troopers responded to multiple reports of drivers spinning out on icy roads early Monday, according to a tweet by Trooper Rick Johnson, Washington State Police spokesman. Parts of Highway 169 and Highway 18 are especially icy, he said.

Because of the icy conditions, Kent School District started all schools on a two-hour delay. Some buses in the Federal Way School District also were running behind, according to a tweet from the district.

Elsewhere in King County, a semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass around 5 a.m. Monday, delaying traffic in both directions for hours, according to a Washington State Patrol tweet.