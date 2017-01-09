King County Metro has decided to make a major purchase of battery-powered electric buses, after an apparently successful test of a few vehicles on Bellevue-area routes last year.

The buses connect to an overhead docking device that recharges their batteries — in this case at the Eastgate Transit Center, where three of them entered passenger service in February.

The orders from multiple suppliers are expected to exceed more than 100 vehicles by 2020, said Metropolitan King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski of North Seattle.

More details about the expansion are to be announced Tuesday, says a news-media advisory by County Executive Dow Constantine.

The new buses are to hit the streets in phases, this year and again in 2019, the county said.

These new-generation buses are in addition to the familiar trolleybuses that run on wire through parts of downtown Seattle and hilly central-city neighborhoods. Metro is in the midst of replacing its old trolleybuses with 174 new models, which are painted purple.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Department of Transportation operates streetcars on its new First Hill line that can retract their poles and run on battery power for short stretches, avoiding interference with webs of trolleybus wires at busy crossings.

The new-style battery-electric buses have operated for several months on Routes 226 and 241, including trips to the Microsoft campus at Overlake. They require four minutes to recharge for a 23-mile range, according to Proterra, the supplier.

A $4.7 million federal grant paid for three test vehicles and a fueling facility. Normally the Federal Transit Administration covers the majority of costs for new buses and trains. At close to $1 million per vehicle, electric buses are more expensive than old-style diesel vehicles.

Metro’s move this week goes far beyond the more modest predictions of early 2016, when the county mentioned a grant application to buy six more buses.

Last April, the County Council asked Metro to examine ways of reaching “zero emissions or carbon-neutral” operations. Dembowski, the prime sponsor, mentioned “global climate change, including the rapid melting of the West Antarctic ice sheet,” as reasons to act.

Emissions in the Seattle area represent a tiny fraction of global carbon. On the other hand, transportation agencies worldwide are testing or operating lower-pollution vehicles, and Metro is part of that trend.

King County has a longstanding goal, dating back to former Executive Ron Sims in the mid 2000s, to acquire the nation’s greenest fleet, by making all vehicles hybrid or cleaner. Currently, more than two-thirds of the fleet use at least some battery or electric power, including the articulated, diesel-hybrid vehicles on RapidRide and long distance suburban routes.