A collision in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near downtown Seattle is blocking two lanes of the highway, according a tweet by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The on-ramp to Interstate 5 from University Street is fully blocked, the department said. Commuters are being advised to seek alternative routes.
