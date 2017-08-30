The crash, south of South 188th Street in SeaTac, blocked four right lanes on northbound I-5, according to the State Patrol.

Share story

By
Seattle Times assistant metro editor

A collision on Interstate 5 near Southcenter blocked several lanes and caused a backup stretching at least 7 miles approaching Seattle Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash, just south of South 188th Street in SeaTac, involved several vehicles and blocked four right lanes on northbound I-5, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash was cleared about 7 a.m., but significant delays remained during rush hour.

Authorities are advising drivers to take alternate routes.

Benjamin Woodard: 206-464-2236 or bwoodard@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @benjamdub.