A collision on Interstate 5 near Southcenter blocked several lanes and caused a backup stretching at least 7 miles approaching Seattle Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash was cleared about 7 a.m., but significant delays remained during rush hour.

Authorities are advising drivers to take alternate routes.

NB 5 JS 188th ROADWAY REOPENED. Damage is done though, traffic is backed up 7+ miles, be patient, be kind, we are all in this together. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 30, 2017

5-mile backup approaching the collision on NB I-5 at S. 188th. USE ALTERNATE ROUTES (side note: SR 167 it solid from Kent to 405) pic.twitter.com/y3zrmsfRmO — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 30, 2017