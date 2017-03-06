Monday morning commuters should expect delays on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
A collision is blocking four of the five northbound lanes on Interstate 5 near Mercer Street.
Emergency crews were responding to the crash, which happened just before 8 a.m. Monday. Several fire engines surrounded a rolled vehicle.
“Use alternate routes if you’re heading into downtown Seattle or expect delays,” the Washington State Department of Transportation advised.
