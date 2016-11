Crews are working to repair a utility pole that was damaged in the crash.

All lanes of Highway 99 south of the West Seattle Bridge are blocked after a collision involving a utility pole.

The Seattle Department of Transportation is encouraging commuters to use alternate routes as the backup stretches for miles.

UPDATE: Pic of the scene at E Marginal Way S & Diagonal Way S. This will be long closure. Continue to use alt routes, like I-5 & 1st Ave S pic.twitter.com/kzpOOhQkUN — seattledot (@seattledot) November 7, 2016

UPDATE: This crash will be blocking E Marginal Way S for a while. Continue to avoid the area and use alt routes, like I-5 & 1st Ave S. pic.twitter.com/xFlqL72dqA — seattledot (@seattledot) November 7, 2016