The city and ridesharing company Uber are teaming up to offer discounted rides on New Year’s Eve.

In an effort to keep drunken drivers off the road, the Seattle Department of Transportation is partnering with Uber to offer discounted rides (free up to $10) between 2 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. on Sunday, New Year’s Day, the agency said in a news release. Users will need to type in the promotional code “SAFESTART2017” to receive the discount.

The discount only applies to UberPOOL rides, which allow multiple riders to be picked up at once along a route.

According to the National Highway Safety Association, traffic collisions are known to increase over the New Year’s holiday period.