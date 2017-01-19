The boulder forced the closure of the highway Thursday morning.
Snoqualmie Pass isn’t the only roadway in Washington state closed to traffic Thursday morning.
A large boulder fell on Highway 101 near Crescent Lake on the Olympic Peninsula, forcing state officials to close the highway.
The Washington Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the boulder. Detours around the closure include Highway 112 and 113.
