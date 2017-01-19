The boulder forced the closure of Highway 101 near Lake Crescent on the Olympic Peninsula.
Snoqualmie Pass isn’t the only Washington roadway closed to traffic Thursday morning.
A large boulder fell on Highway 101 near Lake Crescent on the Olympic Peninsula, forcing officials to close the highway.
The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the boulder. Detours around the closure include highways 112 and 113.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.