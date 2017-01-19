The boulder forced the closure of Highway 101 near Lake Crescent on the Olympic Peninsula.

Share story

By
Seattle Times assistant metro editor

Snoqualmie Pass isn’t the only Washington roadway closed to traffic Thursday morning.

A large boulder fell on Highway 101 near Lake Crescent on the Olympic Peninsula, forcing officials to close the highway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the boulder. Detours around the closure include highways 112 and 113.

Benjamin Woodard: 206-464-2236 or bwoodard@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @benjamdub.