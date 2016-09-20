Car2Go has reserved parking space for 20 vehicles at a satellite lot near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Transportation options to and from Sea-Tac airport continue to expand, as Car2Go on Tuesday began offering its members parking near the growing airport.

Ten parking spaces at the WallyPark satellite lot are dedicated for 20 of the company’s tiny Smart Cars. Members who park there before a departing flight can take a WallyPark airport shuttle to the terminal at no additional cost. The shuttles run every five minutes during peak hours to and from the airport.

Travelers arriving to Seattle can reserve a car from the WallyPark lot up to 30 minutes in advance of their trip.

Parking at WallyPark will add $5 to the cost of a trip, but the service is free until Oct. 15.