Though ice hasn’t yet appeared on Seattle streets, King County Metro Transit canceled several bus trips Monday, giving passengers only a half-hour notice.

Affected lines include Route 55 from downtown to West Seattle, Route 63 between Northgate and Cherry Hill, and Route 5 to Greenwood and Shoreline Community College. A couple of trips were deducted from the RapidRide D line between downtown, Ballard and Uptown.

It turns out that Metro removed certain articulated diesel buses from outlying routes and used those to replace articulated electric-power buses that travel on the central Seattle hills — where they have been prone to spinouts, or decoupling from the power lines, in past ice storms.

Metro spokesman Jeff Switzer said “a couple dozen” trips were canceled. Updates are being posted on Metro’s Twitter feed, @kcmetrobus.

Not all cancellations will be listed there, he said, if it’s a high-frequency line where another bus will show up within minutes.

The reshuffling started Monday morning, he said, in anticipation that downtown streets might freeze. That hasn’t happened.

Monday night’s forecast calls for rain followed by snow showers, then freezing temperatures in the morning. So ice is unlikely during the Monday afternoon commute.

However, it takes a few hours to deploy bus drivers and vehicles, so Metro shifted buses around before seeing ice on a roadway, he said.

In many cases alternatives exist for riders, but they’re time-consuming or crowded.

For instance, the 55 mostly follows the RapidRide C Line in West Seattle, but the 55 continues north for a mile to the Admiral District. Customers who are skipped will need a two-seat ride from the C to a northbound 128 — or walk several blocks north from Alaska Junction.

Metro tried to spread the impact by taking just a couple of trips each off several routes, Switzer said.

Later Monday night, if snow falls, some buses would have tire chains applied by mobile crews at the ends of the routes, Switzer said.