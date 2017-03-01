Tunnel machine Bertha has stopped for a few days of maintenance, nearly 90 percent of the way to a spring breakout at South Lake Union.

Tunnel-boring machine Bertha has stopped for maintenance, possibly until the end of this week, as it prepares for a long-awaited spring breakout.

The 57-foot-diameter future Highway 99 tunnel has now been drilled to a distance of 8,310 feet, or 89.6 percent of the route from Sodo to South Lake Union.

The most recent posted Seattle Tunnel Partners schedule showed four possible stops in 2017 for repairs or replacement of front-end cutting bits, and an anticipated late-May completion of the 9,270-foot dig that started in Sodo. But such timelines often change.

Learn more about Traffic Lab » Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., Sabey Corp., Seattle Children’s hospital and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

Details about this week’s maintenance tasks were not immediately available from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

At the muck-export site along Terminal 46, a barge stood empty Wednesday morning, instead of filling with sloppy soils brought by Bertha’s rear-end conveyor belts. Excavated dirt is sent across Puget Sound to fill a quarry near Port Ludlow.

Although the excavation has gone smoothly in recently months, Seattle Tunnel Partners manager Chris Dixon has often said stops are expected, and that the soil would get more abrasive as the machine ascends toward South Lake Union.

History and geology suggest that hundreds of constantly eroding cutter bits might be replaced before the final push, which includes grinding through thick concrete pillars that help support Bertha’s retrieval vault next to Aurora Avenue North. Seattle Tunnel Partners stopped a few times in 2016 to check or change hundreds of 75-pound steel scraping bits on the rotary cutter face.

Sound Transit’s smaller tunnel drills have significantly slowed, sometimes to a couple inches per hour, when they grind through grout, or even concrete walls, next to the underground station sites.

Drilling on the Highway 99 tunnel started in July 2013 and was interrupted by damage and difficult repairs, but last month the machine covered 930 feet. After Bertha reaches daylight, roadway installation, lighting and signal work will continue.

The four-lane, tolled tunnel is expected to open to traffic by early 2019.