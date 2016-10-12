Bertha restarted Tuesday after just a six-day shutdown, as inspectors found little or no erosion in the cutting bits.

In a positive surprise, tunnel boring machine Bertha restarted Tuesday after a six-day maintenance shutdown — instead of the few weeks officials expected.

Workers who examined part of the round cutting face found little or no erosion. That led Seattle Tunnel Partners (STP) to conclude the 700-plus scraping bits were in good condition along the entire 57-foot, 4-inch diameter surface, said Andrew Richardson, spokesman for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The giant drill is under First Avenue north of Pike Place Market, just beyond the halfway mark of its course from Sodo to South Lake Union. It’s drilling a future four-lane Highway 99 toll road that might open in spring 2019.

Bertha is currently in sandy ground 190 feet deep, after passing through packed clays and gravels this summer, when abrasion forced STP to replace several cutting tools.

The rates of tool wear also depend on how skillfully tunnel drillers condition the soil, by spraying foam lubricants and liquid clays as Bertha pushes forward.

STP hires divers from Ballard Marine Construction to inspect and replace the machine’s 70-pound bits because the dig is happening under 2½ times atmospheric pressure, or greater. Larger disc-shaped cutters, weighing 600 pounds, are nestled in hollow spokes of the cutter, where workers can exchange them at normal pressures.

Chris Dixon, STP project manager, has said another maintenance stop will occur in the next few months as a pre-emptive measure against tool damage, a risk in tunnel projects worldwide.