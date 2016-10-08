Not long after the Washington State Ferries restored service to Bainbridge Island, another boat broke down Saturday, slowing service on the Mukilteo to Clinton route.

A leaky water pipe in an electrical room of the ferry Tokitae knocked that boat out of service temporarily, taking the route down to one boat until further notice.

“It’s been a rough week for us,” said ferries spokesman Ian Sterling just after noon Saturday. “My suggestion is people find alternate routes.”

Sterling suggested the Edmonds-Kingston and Port Townsend-Coupeville ferries or Deception Pass Bridge as alternates.

The dented ferry Wenatchee returned to service Friday evening. It had been pulled out of service after striking the Bainbridge Island dock midday Thursday. Inspectors found no serious damage to the vessel.