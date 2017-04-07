Hundreds of people were returned to Tacoma, Tukwila and Seattle’s King Street Station, where it arrived at 10:09 p.m., some four hours after Cascades Train 509 departed Seattle on March 30.

Amtrak failed to find a replacement bus to carry its customers to Portland last week, after a sudden mudslide forced a train to turn back near the Chambers Bay Golf Coursein Pierce County.

“There were young moms with kids, and old people,” said business traveler Michael Roarke of Portland. “I get that Amtrak tried, but they’re leaving them to fend for themselves, in the middle of downtown Seattle, where that’s not their destination.”

Passengers received full refunds or replacement tickets. The rail agency says it handed out some taxi vouchers.

Amtrak’s policy is to look for private buses or vans to substitute, when rail lines are blocked. There’s no guarantee.

Buses were unavailable that night because they were busy at sports events, a railroad official in Seattle wrote to the office of U.S. Sen Ron Wyden, D-Ore., after Roarke complained about the incident to a Wyden aide.

“They weren’t stranded, because they were taken back to their station of origin,” Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham in Oakland, California, said Friday. “We do the best we can, as far as somehow making sure we don’t inconvenience our passengers.”

By federal law, passengers trains are suspended for 48 hours after a landslide.

Another slide Friday canceled four Cascades trains between Seattle and Portland without bus replacements — but buses were found to replace the Coast Starlight, Graham said.

Amtrak Cascades, which provides seven daily trains, is marketed as a premier service, funded and supervised by Washington and Oregon state transportation departments. (Fares cover 60 percent of operating costs.)

Washington state has been awarded federal higher-speed rail grants of $800 million, some of which reinforced slippery slopes near Mukilteo. Cascades trains carried 817,000 riders last year, a 10 percent annual increase, the state reported.

Ron Pate, rail director for the Washington State Department of Transportation, compared the March 30 incident, during a heavy rain year, to airline cancellations. “It’s complex, but everybody’s doing the best they can,” he said.

He said WSDOT’s goal is to prevent stormwater surges and slides near trackways in a fast-growing state. “How do we stop these from ever happening in the first place?”