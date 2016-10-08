Work on Highway 520 continues, and the closure there will remain in place until early Monday.
State inspectors finished their semiannual inspection of the Alaskan Way Viaduct earlier than anticipated, transportation officials said, allowing the roadway to reopen late Saturday afternoon. It will remain open Sunday.
Work on Highway 520 continues, and all lanes and ramps between 92nd Avenue Northeast and Montlake Boulevard will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday.
The viaduct was to be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for routine inspections.
The viaduct will be replaced by the tunnel, possibly by early 2019, three years late.
