The Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened after a brief closure for inspection, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Saturday. But Aurora Avenue North will close from 6 a.m. to noon on Sunday due to an event.

But weekend drivers should keep in mind that an event, the “Hot Chocolate 15k/5k Run,” will result in the closing of Aurora Avenue North from 6 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

Southbound lanes will be closet between the Battery Street Tunnel and North 38th Street, and northbound lanes between the tunnel and North 47th Street. Another event inside the tunnel — a walk for Project Belltown , a local community organization — could keep northbound lanes closed as late as 1 p.m., the department said.