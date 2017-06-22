Seattleites will be able to request free drag performances between 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday as part of the ride-hailing service’s celebration of Pride weekend.

Few things capture Seattle’s spirit better than a tech company partnering with drag queens to offer Pride partyers personal shows.

By tapping Uber’s in-app “PRIDE” option Saturday, people in the city’s Capitol Hill, South Lake Union and downtown areas can request free drag performances between 2 and 6 p.m. as part of the ride-hailing service’s celebration of Pride weekend in Seattle. This is the promotion’s second year in the city.

An Uber driver will shuttle one of five drag queens — Robbie Turner, Latrice Royale, Amora Dior Black, La Saveona Hunt and Stacey Starstruck — to the requester’s location for a photo opp and short show, pending the performers’ availability.

Turner and Royale are former contestants of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a reality TV show on which drag performers compete through a series of challenges.

Saturday’s PrideFest Capitol Hill and Sunday’s PrideFest Seattle Center is the largest free Pride festival in the country, including live music performances and vendors. Saturday’s festivities will precede Sunday’s 43rd annual Seattle Pride Parade downtown beginning at 11 a.m.

Uber enabled the drag-show option for Portland users this past weekend during that city’s Pride celebrations, as well. The stops last about 20 minutes.