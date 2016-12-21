Traffic lanes will be closed parts of this week and next week as crews perform maintenance on the new floating bridge.
The Highway 520 bridge will be closed periodically Wednesday and Thursday for maintenance on the new floating bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
A single eastbound lane across the floating bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to early Thursday morning, with a full closure of westbound lanes occurring overnight.
Westbound lanes will be closed to traffic Thursday night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.
Work on the bridge will continue into next week, with overnight closures of westbound lanes scheduled for December 28-29.
Nighttime commuters are advised to find alternative routes.
