The Highway 520 bridge will close this weekend, as will stretches of northbound Highway 99 in Seattle early Saturday and northbound Interstate 5 in the Mountlake Terrace/Lynnwood area on Sunday.

Transportation officials will close the Highway 520 bridge Friday night for the weekend so crews can finish removing an overpass near Lake Washington’s west shore. The stretch will reopen Monday morning.

Portions of northbound Interstate 5 in the Mountlake Terrace area and of Highway 99 in Seattle will temporarily close this weekend, too.

The Highway 520 closure affects lanes in both directions. Crews will initiate the closure at 11 p.m. Friday and it will last until 5 a.m. Monday, between Seattle’s Montlake Boulevard East and Bellevue’s 92nd Avenue Northeast, transportation officials say.

Crews will build on work they did last month.

And near Seattle’s First Avenue South Bridge, transportation officials will close three lanes of northbound Highway 99 for maintenance work beginning at 1 a.m. Saturday, officials say. They aim to reopen the stretch by 8 a.m.

Starting late Saturday/early Sunday, around midnight, crews will close some lanes of northbound I-5 in the Mountlake Terrace/Lynnwood area for work that’s estimated to last roughly nine hours. In the same area, they will also initiate a roughly half-hour, rolling slowdown near Highway 104 at 3 a.m.

For live traffic updates in Seattle, follow @SeattleDOT on Twitter. WSDOT uses @wsdot and @wsdot_traffic.