Four people, including an infant, suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash Friday morning on Roosevelt Way in Seattle, authorities said.

Rescue crews with the Seattle Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at Roosevelt Way Northeast and Northeast 92nd Street about 4:50 a.m.

UPDATE: All four patients transported to area hospitals in stable condition from vehicle on its side at NE 92nd St./Roosevelt Way NE. pic.twitter.com/7wriOWPXpe — Seattle Fire Dept (@SeattleFire) July 7, 2017

The fire department tweeted a photo of the vehicles involved in the crash, showing one on its side with the top of the car removed.

Two adults and two children, including the infant, suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital in stable condition, authorities said.