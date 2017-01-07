Two people were killed Saturday morning when a freight train collided with a pickup truck just west of Spokane, according to a railroad spokesman.

Two people were killed Saturday morning when a freight train collided with a pickup truck just west of Spokane, officials said.

The collision happened around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, as the truck headed south on Brooks Road near Fairchild Air Force Base, said Deputy Mark Gregory, a spokesman for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The train, traveling on the BNSF Railway mainline, hit the truck at a crossing marked with gates and flashing lights, said Gus Melonas, a BNSF spokesman. The two people in the truck were killed. No one on the train, which carried 37 cars of general freight, was injured, Melonas said, and it did not derail.

Melonas said the train was sounding its horn and “went into an emergency-brake application in an attempt to stop.”

The train, which originated in Texas, was headed to Portland, Melonas said.

Three trains were being held pending further investigation, he said.