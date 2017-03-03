The person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening, authorities said.

A crash on southbound Interstate 5 at Enchanted Parkway in Federal Way blocked three lanes of traffic and snarled the Friday morning commute. Several vehicles were involved in the crash about 6:30 a.m.

South King Fire on an MVA southbound I5 at Enchanted Parkway. Multiple cars with 1 injured patient. pic.twitter.com/urLV9jyub0 — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) March 3, 2017

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported that the crash had been cleared by about 7:05 a.m.