The person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening, authorities said.

Share story

Lynn Thompson
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A crash on southbound Interstate 5 at Enchanted Parkway in Federal Way blocked three lanes of traffic and snarled the Friday morning commute. Several vehicles were involved in the crash about 6:30 a.m.

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported that the crash had been cleared by about 7:05 a.m.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
Lynn Thompson: 206-464-8305 or lthompson@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @lthompsontimes.