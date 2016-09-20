South-line commuter trains were delayed Tuesday afternoon by a crash at South Holgate Street, according to Sound Transit.

Seattle firefighters extricated a man from a vehicle struck by a Sounder train in Sodo Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. It’s unclear what led to the incident.

Medics took the man, whose age is unknown, in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center, the Seattle Fire Department reported. His injuries were not life-threatening, Seattle police said. No further details on the man were known.

The crash around 4:15 p.m. occurred where the trains cross South Holgate Street, the Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted, along with a photo.

The incident caused heavy delays for Sounder trains heading south from Seattle into the evening. Service resumed around 5:50 p.m. after the “accident train” began to move again about 30 minutes earlier, Sound Transit said.

The agency warned commuters of longer wait times and packed trains.

Spokespeople for Seattle police and fire departments could not immediately be reached.