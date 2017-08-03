Rescuers were able to contact Kimberly Haines Thursday. She went missing on a trail run.

A trail runner missing since Monday on Mount Teneriffe near North Bend has been rescued.

Kimberly Haines, 40, was located by searchers at 1:45 p.m. Thursday after the King County Sheriff’s Office was able to get a GPS signal from her cellphone.

“We were sort of operating on the assumption her phone had died, but then we were able to get contact today,” said Sgt. B.J. Myers of the Sheriff’s Office. “This morning we got data from her cellphone that had GPS coordinates … We helicoptered in two rescue hikers, and those hikers worked to those coordinates.

“It looked like she found a water source and was staying near that.”

An hour and a half after the rescue hikers located her, Haines and her dog, Rainey, were hoisted up by a rescue helicopter. The helicopter landed at a park in North Bend, where about 30 family members and friends were waiting to greet her.

“Kimberly is now at Swedish Hospital in Issaquah,” Myers said. “She has no particular injury that we know of, but the scrapes and bruises and sunburns you’d expect being out in the open for four days.”

Rainey was in similar condition and has been taken to a veterinarian, Myers said.

Haines’ family contacted the Sheriff’s Office after she did not return home Monday evening after leaving for a trail run. Her vehicle was found at the Mount Teneriffe trailhead, and search-and-rescue crews have been fanning out for days looking for her.

Myers said he did not know exactly where Haines was found, but said it was outside of the area rescuers had been searching.