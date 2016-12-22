The Salvation Army will hold a toy giveaway Friday at CenturyLink Event Center. More than 7,500 kids in King County and more than 15,000 in Western Washington are scheduled to receive toys from The Salvation Army this holiday season.
The Salvation Army will hold a toy giveaway Friday at CenturyLink Event Center. More than 7,500 kids in King County and more than 15,000 in Western Washington are scheduled to receive toys from The Salvation Army this holiday season.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.