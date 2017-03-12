Local NewsPhoto & Video Torah Day School offers first Purim Carnival Originally published March 12, 2017 at 7:42 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Seattle pooches of perfection Digging into the prehistoric past No-brainer: Handling real brains is not for the squeamish Torah Day School of Seattle’s first Purim Carnival draws the Jewish community from the North End and Eastside. Share story By Ken LambertSeattle Times staff photographer Ken Lambert Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySafe havens for species mapped in 3 Northwest states
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.