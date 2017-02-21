Swedish Health Services CEO Tony Armada has resigned, days after a Seattle Times investigation examined turmoil and troubles inside Swedish’s premier neurosurgery institute.

Swedish said in a statement that Tony Armada told the Swedish board that he believed stepping down was in the best interest of the organization. The Swedish board of trustees named R. Guy Hudson as interim CEO. Hudson was most recently the organization’s chief of Physician Services for Western Washington.

“We believe this is an important time to return to physician leadership,” Swedish Board Chairwoman Teresa Bigelow said in a statement. Armada’s departure was first reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Armada joined Swedish in November 2013, just as the organization was beginning a shift in its neurosurgery unit toward a high-volume practice. Just a couple months prior, Swedish’s parent organization, Providence, had hired Dr. Johnny Delashaw to work at the Swedish neuroscience campus.

In recent months, doctors expressed concerns to Armada and other administrators that there were patient safety issues at the neurosurgery institute, particularly when it came to Delashaw. Ten surgeons and staff members met with Armada in October, with some making desperate pleas to remove Delashaw and outlining a whole range of concerns about the shifting culture at Swedish, according to minutes from that meeting obtained by the Times.

Armada wrote in a letter to patients and the community last week that “patient safety and quality are our first priority.”

“Over the past few days, we have been humbled and saddened as we have seen that commitment to our patients and our community questioned,” Armada wrote. “We understand why many are concerned by what they have read.”

This story will be updated.