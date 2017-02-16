Have questions for our reporters on the "Quantity of Care" investigation into business practices in the health-care industry? You have another chance to ask in a Reddit AMA.

If you missed our “Quantity of Care” Q&A on Wednesday, you have another chance to ask our reporters about their investigation into business practices in the health-care industry. Reporters Mike Baker and Justin Mayo are holding a Reddit AMA (“Ask Me Anything”) on Thursday.

The post is already live on Reddit’s /r/SeattleWA subreddit — you can submit your questions now — and Baker and Mayo will begin answering at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Click here to go to the Reddit AMA.

We have been overwhelmed with emails and phone calls from readers about “Quantity of Care,” our investigative series exploring the business of medicine at Swedish-Cherry Hill and the harrowing case of Talia Goldenberg.

A lot of readers have called or emailed us with questions about Swedish, about Providence, about how we approached this story and about how to get the best care. Given the widespread interest in this topic, we wanted to open up a venue where we can address questions for others to see.

