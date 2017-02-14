Have questions about our "Quantity of Care" investigation into business practices in the health-care industry? Get answers from our reporters in a Q&A on Wednesday.

We have been overwhelmed with emails and phone calls from readers about “Quantity of Care,” our investigative series exploring the business of medicine at Swedish-Cherry Hill and the harrowing case of Talia Goldenberg.

A lot of readers have called or emailed us with questions about Swedish, about Providence, about how we approached this story and about how to get the best care. Given the widespread interest in this topic, we wanted to open up a venue where we can address questions for others to see.

If you have particular questions about this project, you can submit them ahead of time in the comment section below. Comments are being moderated and won’t appear until we start approving them Wednesday morning.

At 11 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday, Feb. 15, reporters Mike Baker and Justin Mayo will begin answering your questions. Join us then to ask follow-ups and join the conversation.

