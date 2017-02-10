The investigative project we’re publishing this week exemplifies the kind of public service we at The Seattle Times are so proud of and take so seriously. But fearless journalism is not free.

Dear valued readers,

I recently asked for your support in helping The Seattle Times continue our fact-based, local journalism and allow us to fulfill the public-service mission we take so seriously. The response was remarkable.

We received about 200 emails and phone calls, along with scores of responses on social media. We also saw a surge in new subscriptions being purchased. In less than one week, we met our monthly goal of new digital subscribers, including our best weekend ever. Almost half of those new readers asked for a combined print and digital subscription package. Thank you for your support.

This week we’re publishing an investigative project that exemplifies the kind of public service we at The Seattle Times are so proud of and take so seriously. This kind of fearless journalism is not free: Reporter Mike Baker began work on this investigation a year ago. The only way we can continue to offer journalism that has served this region and resulted in 10 Pulitzer Prizes is for readers to pay for it.

To help us continue that commitment and remain a beacon of independent local, regional and national news, we invite you to become a subscriber by going to seattletimes.com/subscribe.

If you’re already supporting us by being a valued subscriber, we thank you and promise to continue to publish community-based local news, in-depth features and watchdog stories. We promise to hold those in power accountable, tell the truth and break real news 24/7 on multiple platforms, engaging you on seattletimes.com, through social media, newsletters and email alerts, and, of course, with our print edition.

Our mission has never been more clear, and your support has never been more important.

Sincerely,

Don Shelton

Executive editor

The Seattle Times