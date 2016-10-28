Local NewsPhoto & Video Three’s a ‘Crowd’ at MadArt Studio Originally published October 28, 2016 at 9:44 pmUpdated October 28, 2016 at 10:09 pm Artists Gail Grinnell, left, and Eric John Olson, and poet Jane Wong confer earlier this week under about 600 yards of fabric, part of “We are a Crowd of Others,” a site-specific installation taking shape at MadArt Studio in South Lake Union. Grinnell, Olson and Sam Wildman created the piece, which, according to madartseattle.com, “features hanging components made from hundreds of yards of spun material that has been drawn on, dyed, cut, and incorporated into the architecture of the building.” Wong will facilitate a multimedia event, “The Poetics of Haunting,” Nov. 8, part of a series of public programs during an “open studio” period leading up to an open house for the completed exhibit Dec. 3. “We are a Crowd of Others” will be at MadArt Studio through Jan. 28. Find more information at crowdofothers.com. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times) Artists set up “We are a Crowd of Others,” a site-specific installation, at MadArt Studio in South Lake Union. Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Alan Berner View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StorySun breaks through for splendid view of Mt. Baker Previous StoryForget issues, candidates — voting has gone tribal, professor says
