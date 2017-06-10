SUV overturns on Fifth Avenue, striking a pedestrian and trapping driver.

Tyrone Beason
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Three people were sent to Harborview Medical Center after an SUV overturned in downtown Seattle Saturday night, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The incident happened on Fifth Avenue at Marion Street around 9:45 p.m. There were few details about how the roll-over happened, but Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said one passenger was struck by the SUV.

The driver, who was trapped inside, had to be removed by a fire crew.

Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital, as was one passenger.

The three patients were reported in stable condition.

