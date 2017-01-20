Participants in Saturday's march for women's rights and equality in Seattle and across the country plan to don the pink hats in solidarity.

After the inauguration of President Donald Trump, and before Saturday’s massive Womxn’s March on Seattle, the Fremont Troll got its very own pussyhat.

Marchers on Saturday plan to don the hats as a symbol of solidarity.

Organizers expect as many as 50,000 people to attend the Seattle event. It’s predicted to be the third-largest march of its kind in the country.