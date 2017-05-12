Don’t even pretend you don’t know what we’re talking about. He’s young, hot and powerful. And, now, he’s headed to Seattle. Let’s have some fun.

He’s 6 feet 2, with tussled hair, a killer smile, a chiseled nose — maybe a little rough-shaped but in a nice way — and eyes that melt you with their complex-but-subtle gaze.

And he’s smart. And sensitive.

The whole package.

He is Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, and admit it, you’ve daydreamed about him.

Trudeau arrives in Seattle next week for the Microsoft CEO Summit on May 17 and 18.

Sure, he’s married, with three kids. But the Google search “Why women love Justin Trudeau” yields 1.19 million results.

Let’s say he was spending an extra day in Seattle, and his scheduled was completely open: What is your daydream about Trudeau?

Email Erik Lacitis at elacitis@seattletimes.com. Include a phone number (not for publication) in case we’d like to expand on your thoughts. Uh, and remember: This is a family newspaper.