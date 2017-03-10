The girl died when the tree fell and crushed her around 3 p.m. in Meadowdale Beach Park. She was walking in a group of teens.

The girl was part of a group taking a walk in the woods at the park, said Snohomish County Sheriff Lieutenant Steve McDonald.

“Just a tragic accident — the tree happened to fall and crushed her,” McDonald said. “Some of the other teens attempted to get the tree off, but it was too large.”

The girl was dead when emergency responders arrived, McDonald said. He did not believe the other teens had been hurt in the incident.

McDonald said the sheriff’s office is working on notifying the family of the teen’s death, and also to recover her body.