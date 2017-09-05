The 16-year-old girl had been under water for about three minutes before bystanders pulled her out.

A 16 year-old girl is in critical condition after being pulled from the Stillaguamish River near Arlington on Tuesday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says.

Bystanders pulled the girl from the water at Twin Rivers Park around 2:20 p.m. and started CPR, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The girl had reportedly been underwater for about three minutes.

Arlington firefighters and medics arrived and took over lifesaving efforts, placing the girl on a backboard and floating her to the other side of the river to an aid car, according to the sheriff’s office. She was being taken to Providence Regional Medical Center.

The sheriff‘s office says the girl was at the park with other teens. None were wearing life jackets.