A 17-year-old boy was taken to Seattle Children’s hospital in critical condition after spending six minutes under water after some sort of mishap during a sailing class near Magnuson Park, Seattle Fire Department reported.
The fire department was called to a water rescue in the 7800 block of 62nd Avenue Northeast around 9:33 a.m., said spokeswoman Kristin Tingsley. She said the teen had been taking a class at Sail Sand Point when he went under water.
Tinsgley said it was not immediately clear what happened, but several people involved with the class, as well as a police officer, worked to pull the teen from the water before the fire department arrived, she said.
